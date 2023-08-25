TowneBank (TOWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN opened at $23.48 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TowneBank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TowneBank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

