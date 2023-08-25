Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

8/24/2023 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/17/2023 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

7/31/2023 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

7/11/2023 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $100.00 to $90.00.

SEA Stock Down 4.5 %

SEA stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

