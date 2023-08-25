Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.95.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

