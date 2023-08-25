Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $269.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.