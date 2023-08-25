Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,345 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.15 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

