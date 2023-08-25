Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.