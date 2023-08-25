Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

