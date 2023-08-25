Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $287,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

