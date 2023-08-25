Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,620,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,430,014 shares of company stock valued at $318,481,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

