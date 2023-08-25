Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

