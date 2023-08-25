Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.