BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.