Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $24.65 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

