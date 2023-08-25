Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

