Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $476.40 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

