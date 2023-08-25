Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

