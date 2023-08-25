Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 242,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87.

IX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

