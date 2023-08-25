Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

