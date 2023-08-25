Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:NGG opened at $61.66 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
National Grid Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
