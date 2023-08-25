Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $152,040,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

