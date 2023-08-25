Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

