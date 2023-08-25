Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.