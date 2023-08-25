Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 183.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $417,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.