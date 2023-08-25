Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,013 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,489,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,768 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

