Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

