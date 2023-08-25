Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

MCK opened at $423.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.57. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,469 shares of company stock worth $9,683,888. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

