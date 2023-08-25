Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

