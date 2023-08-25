Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,418 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.90 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

