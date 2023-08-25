Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

