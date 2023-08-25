The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.67 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.31. The stock has a market cap of C$148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
