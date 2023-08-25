The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.67 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.31. The stock has a market cap of C$148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current year.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

