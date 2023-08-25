Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 141,565 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $913.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

