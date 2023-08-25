Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 955,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 96,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.20 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.