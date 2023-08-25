Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $177.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.34. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

