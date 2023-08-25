Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,637,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,696,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,371,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 171,383 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

