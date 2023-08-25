Render Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.41 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $530.38 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

