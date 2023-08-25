Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 80,237 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,402,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 529,509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.