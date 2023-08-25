Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 80,237 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,402,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 529,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

