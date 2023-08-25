Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.59% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 951,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 665,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 365,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

