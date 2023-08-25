Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,154 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $93.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.