Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 68,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $28,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.