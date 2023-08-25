Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.22 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,981,648 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

