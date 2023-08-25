Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,138 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.