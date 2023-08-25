The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$80.67 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.31. The company has a market cap of C$148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

