Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $184.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $196.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.