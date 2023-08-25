Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $108.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.