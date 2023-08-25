RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.87.

RH opened at $351.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in RH by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

