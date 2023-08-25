Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BZH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $903.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

