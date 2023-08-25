Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

