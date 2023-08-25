Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $82.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.