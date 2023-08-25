Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

