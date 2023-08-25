Lufax (NYSE:LU) PT Lowered to $1.70

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.90 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lufax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,509,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,251 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,494,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

